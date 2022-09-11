Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Price Target at C$9.53

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQX. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

