Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price at $53.60

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,612,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

