Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Price Target at $41.80

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

