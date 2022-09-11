Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $24.60

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 542,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Regions Financial



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

