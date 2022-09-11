Brokerages Set Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) PT at $8.17

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 134,392 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Rockley Photonics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Rockley Photonics had a negative return on equity of 346.18% and a negative net margin of 3,519.47%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

