Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $62.00

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $87.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

