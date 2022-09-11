Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) PT at $4,850.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKGFF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $64.68.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

