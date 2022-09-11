Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT at $96.00

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Lovesac Stock Performance

LOVE opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Lovesac has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lovesac by 265.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

