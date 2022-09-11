Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) PT at $27.57

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 30.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $2,024,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $2,512,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.74. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

