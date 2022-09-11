Brokers Set Expectations for Exchange Income Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities began coverage on Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.30.

EIF opened at C$48.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$46.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.91. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

