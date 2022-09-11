Brokers Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Shares of FENC opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.