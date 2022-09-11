Brokers Set Expectations for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.51. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.81 million.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

