Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,158 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,673,000 after buying an additional 2,108,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. They set an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

