Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Head-To-Head Survey

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookline Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $338.52 million 2.89 $115.44 million $1.39 9.18 Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.52 $58.73 million $3.32 6.26

Brookline Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 31.88% 10.98% 1.26% Bluegreen Vacations 8.26% 22.41% 5.48%

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, Massachusetts, and greater Providence, Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

