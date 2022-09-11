BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Up 3.4 %

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

