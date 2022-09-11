BullPerks Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million (BLP)

BullPerks (BLP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One BullPerks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. BullPerks has a market cap of $2.70 million and $108,114.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BullPerks has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BullPerks Coin Profile

BullPerks is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2021. BullPerks’ total supply is 295,932,540 coins and its circulating supply is 82,019,285 coins. BullPerks’ official website is bullperks.com. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.

Buying and Selling BullPerks

According to CryptoCompare, “Bullperks is a community of like-minded individuals who want to leverage their power and invest together in the best projects at the same terms as VC’s. Every 2 months, the level and amounts of tokens will be reviewed and changed based on the price increase.”

