Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Up 8.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16. 52,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,079,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Bumble Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bumble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bumble by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

