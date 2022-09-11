Bunicorn Market Capitalization Achieves $82,647.97 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $82,647.97 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00775220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014793 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019668 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
