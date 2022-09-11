Burger Swap (BURGER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.14 Million

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,679.19 or 0.99964846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036833 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Burger Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting.The BURGER token started out with an infinite supply. However, community members decided to cap the maximum supply to 21,000,000 BURGER.BURGER tokens can only be mined by providing liquidity. Every block produces 40 Burger tokens, holder share is based on liquidity he is providing.The number of tokens produced per block can be changed by the community through voting. But there is a range created to keep a healthy state of the protocol, meaning the upper limit is set at 120 BURGER per block and the lower limit is set at 1 BURGER per block.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

