Burger Swap Market Capitalization Hits $15.16 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.23 or 0.99936668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036659 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting.The BURGER token started out with an infinite supply. However, community members decided to cap the maximum supply to 21,000,000 BURGER.BURGER tokens can only be mined by providing liquidity. Every block produces 40 Burger tokens, holder share is based on liquidity he is providing.The number of tokens produced per block can be changed by the community through voting. But there is a range created to keep a healthy state of the protocol, meaning the upper limit is set at 120 BURGER per block and the lower limit is set at 1 BURGER per block.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

