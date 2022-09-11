Burp (BURP) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

Burp (BURP) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Burp has a market cap of $333,195.62 and $262,707.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burp has traded up 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,630.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00056044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005538 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075643 BTC.

Burp Coin Profile

BURP is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.