Busy DAO Tops One Day Volume of $45,645.00 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Busy DAO has a market capitalization of $169,743.09 and $45,645.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Busy DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology. The official website for Busy DAO is busy.technology.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Busy DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

