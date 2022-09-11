Bytecoin Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $6.96 million and $23,791.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

