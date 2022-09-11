ByteNext Market Cap Hits $271,397.96 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $271,397.96 and $6,708.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ByteNext has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00777617 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014684 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019866 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
ByteNext Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
ByteNext Coin Trading
