Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Cadiz stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Cadiz has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 67.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 74.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 271,765 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 778.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

