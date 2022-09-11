Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Cadiz Trading Up 0.3 %
Cadiz stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Cadiz has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.33.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
