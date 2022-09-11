Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $85.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

