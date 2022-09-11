Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $85.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment
In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Caesars Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of CZR opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $119.81.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
Featured Stories
