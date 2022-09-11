California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.62

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.62 and traded as low as $16.15. California First Leasing shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 11,500 shares.
California First Leasing Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.
About California First Leasing
California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on California First Leasing (CFNB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.