Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CALX stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.79. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Company Profile



Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.



