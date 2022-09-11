Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $60.22 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.