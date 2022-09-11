Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.