Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 4.4 %
CANF stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.60.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
