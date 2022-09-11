Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 4.4 %

CANF stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.60.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

