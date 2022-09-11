Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

CU stock opened at C$41.02 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.94. The firm has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. Insiders have sold a total of 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

