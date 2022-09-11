Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.64

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.64 and traded as low as C$23.55. Canfor shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 232,009 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Canfor Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.62.
About Canfor
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.