Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.64

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.64 and traded as low as C$23.55. Canfor shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 232,009 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Canfor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.62.

About Canfor

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

