Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,085.98

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,085.98 ($61.45) and traded as high as GBX 5,100 ($61.62). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,100 ($61.62), with a volume of 67,402 shares.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,291.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,085.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,091.03.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,981 ($60.19) per share, for a total transaction of £22,414.50 ($27,083.74).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.