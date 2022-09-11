Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 3,292 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.72% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $23,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.37. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.