Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company's stock.

NYSE EL opened at $252.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

