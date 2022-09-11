Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 32.9% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,999,000 after buying an additional 377,591 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Centene by 12.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 45.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.