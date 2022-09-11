Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $41,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 822,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Shares of PHG stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

