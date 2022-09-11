Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 170.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

