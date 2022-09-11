Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases 596 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

