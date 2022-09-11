Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 292,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Aramark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aramark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 61,324 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Aramark by 15.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

