Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,918,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,905,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $724.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

