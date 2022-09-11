Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $20,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

