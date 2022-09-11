Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.52.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

