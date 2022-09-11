Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 349,683 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 349,683 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

