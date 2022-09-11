Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.86

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.86 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 86.08 ($1.04). Capital shares last traded at GBX 86.60 ($1.05), with a volume of 49,593 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 173 ($2.09) target price on shares of Capital in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £167.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.84.

Capital Cuts Dividend

About Capital

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,111.11%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

