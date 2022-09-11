Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. EQT has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

