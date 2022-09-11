Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

