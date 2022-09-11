Capital One Financial Weighs in on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE:FRX opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$257.80 million and a P/E ratio of -12.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$13.25.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

