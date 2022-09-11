Capital One Financial Weighs in on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

TSE:FRX opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$257.80 million and a P/E ratio of -12.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$13.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

