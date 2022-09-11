Carbon Coin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.98 Million (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075311 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.